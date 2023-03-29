Internet in space! This company will introduce Wi-Fi on moon

As humanity continues to explore the vast expanse of space, one of the critical challenges is reliable communication. The Moon, in particular, presents a unique set of challenges for astronauts and their equipment. To address this issue, Lockheed Martin has launched a spinoff company, Crescent Space, dedicated to lunar infrastructure.

The company's first project is Parsec, a Moon-to-Earth satellite network that aims to provide non-stop communication and navigation support for future missions to the Moon.

Parsec will use a constellation of small lunar satellites to establish a reliable communication link between astronauts and people on Earth. The system will also provide navigation support to help astronauts with spacecraft course changes and to determine their precise location on the Moon. This feature will be beneficial for rover crews who need to navigate the treacherous lunar terrain safely.

The first Parsec nodes are expected to be operational by 2025, and Lockheed Martin will provide the satellites for the system.

The company has already expressed its hope that Crescent Space will support NASA's Artemis Moon landings and other exploratory missions. With national efforts from the US and China, as well as private projects like SpaceX's lunar tourism, there is already a clear race to the Moon. Crescent Space aims to capitalise on this trend and generate revenue without disrupting Lockheed Martin's existing businesses.

Crescent Space's enterprising plan may seem a tad early given that NASA's Artemis program will not conduct a lunar flyby until late 2024 and a landing at the end of 2025. However, the company's early entry into the market could give it an advantage in securing lucrative contracts from space agencies and private companies.

"Crescent is well positioned to serve the upcoming wave of lunar science and exploration missions, including NASA's crewed Artemis moon landings," said CEO Joe Landon.

Also Read

Netflix is going all in on gaming, 40 new games announced for 2023

Parents can be jailed for sharing their child's photos on social media in this country