From Smart Replies to Meme Magic: 5 fun wins with Apple Intelligence

After months of buzz, demos, and think-pieces, Apple Intelligence is no longer a promise. It’s right here, on our iPhones, iPads, and Macs in India. And let me tell you: it’s not just another flashy AI gimmick.

Apple has quietly and in classic Apple fashion delivered something that’s deeply useful, surprisingly personal, and actually fun to live with every day. Just make sure to update your device to iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 or later.

Advertisement

Here are five things people in India are already loving about Apple’s new brain:

1. It’s the End of Awkward WhatsApp Messages and Emails Forever

If you’ve ever sat there staring at your phone, wondering how to politely decline a family WhatsApp group invite or send a breezy yet clever reply to a friend, Apple Intelligence is now your secret weapon.

From WhatsApp to Gmail to basic Messages, the new Rewrite feature lets you:

• Instantly polish your text

• Change tone (make it formal, casual, or even cheeky)

• Summarise long replies into crisp sentences

In India, where daily messaging etiquette is a full-time sport, this feels like magic.

2. Siri Now Reads the Room — and Your Screen

Advertisement

For years, Siri in India felt like a cute but confused assistant. Now, powered by Apple Intelligence, Siri has graduated to mind-reader levels of helpfulness. Siri can now pull information not just from your apps, but even from what’s currently open on your screen.

And with the integration of ChatGPT, even the sky is not the limit in terms of the questions and requests you can ask.

Especially in India’s multi-app, multi-tasking chaos, this feels like having an extra brain in your pocket.

3. Image Playground = Meme Factory for Every Indian Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi? Diwali? A cousin’s wedding?

Thanks to Image Playground, you can generate original AI art right from your Photos or Messages app, creating:

• Funny animated stickers

• Custom greeting cards

• Hilarious meme-style images

Advertisement

Imagine texting a “Happy Diwali” card starring a Bollywood-style Ganpati you just created in 10 seconds.

Finally, festive greetings that aren’t just boring JPEG forwards from 2007.

4. Personalised Priority Notifications (aka Goodbye Useless Spam)

If your phone buzzes 147 times a day like mine does between Zomato offers, UPI alerts, and random newsletter spam, Priority Notifications are a godsend.

Apple Intelligence learns what’s actually important to you:

• It highlights urgent emails (like that Visa appointment confirmation)

• Summarises long threads without you needing to open them

• Ignores spammy “buy now!” promotions

In India, where “urgent” often means “everyone will call you 15 times,” this is the digital peace we needed.

5. It’s Actually Private (No Data Farmed, No Creepy Ads)

Here’s the underrated win: All of this intelligence happens mostly on your device.

When it does use the cloud, it’s through something called Private Cloud Compute, which is encrypted, private, and zero-access (even Apple can’t see your data).

In a country like India, where conversations around digital privacy are heating up, Apple’s “your data is your data” stand feels quietly revolutionary.

Advertisement

No creepy targeted ads, no weird tracking after you mention “Goa trip” once in a text.