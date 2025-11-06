Tinder bets on AI to reignite the spark with new ‘Chemistry’ feature

Tinder is betting on artificial intelligence to fix a problem it knows too well — falling user engagement. After nine straight quarters of declining paying subscribers, the dating app’s parent company, Match Group, is testing new AI tools that it hopes will help people connect better — and keep swiping.

Advertisement

On its latest earnings call, Match Group said it is piloting a feature called Chemistry, designed to get to know users more personally through playful, interactive questions. With users’ consent, the tool can even look at photos stored in their Camera Rolls to get a better sense of their interests and personalities.

The feature is currently being tested in New Zealand and Australia, and CEO Spencer Rascoff said it will become a core part of Tinder’s product experience in 2026.

According to Match Group, Chemistry will allow AI to recommend more compatible matches. For instance, if a user’s photos show outdoor activities like hiking or climbing, the system might suggest matches with similar interests.

Tinder is also using AI in other parts of the app — from flagging messages that might cross a line with a prompt asking “Are you sure?”, to helping users pick their best profile pictures.

Advertisement

The approach follows a wider tech trend. Meta, for instance, recently rolled out an AI feature that analyses photos on users’ phones — even ones that haven’t been shared — to suggest edits. Both ideas raise privacy concerns, as it’s still unclear how much users will actually gain in return.

For now, Tinder’s AI experiments will come at a cost. The company expects a $14 million hit to its direct revenue in the fourth quarter. Analysts had earlier projected $884.2 million, but Tinder now expects earnings between $865 million and $875 million, citing broader headwinds in the dating-app space.

To keep users hooked, Tinder is also trying out other upgrades — from facial verification and double-date modes to redesigned profiles with conversation prompts built into the first card.

Advertisement

Whether all of this can help Tinder rediscover its spark remains to be seen, but the app clearly hopes that this new AI-powered push will bring a little more ‘chemistry’ back to online dating.