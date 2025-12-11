Business Today
Business News
markets
stocks
Tata Steel shares in focus today, here's why

Tata Steel shares rose 1% to Rs 162.20 on Wednesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.02 lakh crore.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Dec 11, 2025 8:46 AM IST
Tata Steel shares in focus today, here's why Tata Steel shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Tata Steel are in focus today after the firm said its board cleared buying of 50.01% stake in Thriveni Pellets Private Limited, for a consideration of up to Rs 636 crore. Tata Steel shares rose 1% to Rs 162.20 on Wednesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.02 lakh crore. Total 6.85 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.11 crore on BSE. 

The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day,  and 200 day moving averages. In a year, the stock has risen 7.88%. 

The relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Steel stock stands at 33.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

"In this connection, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., December 10, 2025, considered and approved the acquisition of 50.01% equity stake in Thriveni Pellets Private Limited, for a consideration of up to Rs 636 crore, " said Tata Steel. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 8:46 AM IST
