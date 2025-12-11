Tata Steel shares in focus today, here's why

Shares of Tata Steel are in focus today after the firm said its board cleared buying of 50.01% stake in Thriveni Pellets Private Limited, for a consideration of up to Rs 636 crore. Tata Steel shares rose 1% to Rs 162.20 on Wednesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.02 lakh crore. Total 6.85 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.11 crore on BSE.

The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, and 200 day moving averages. In a year, the stock has risen 7.88%.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Steel stock stands at 33.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

"In this connection, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., December 10, 2025, considered and approved the acquisition of 50.01% equity stake in Thriveni Pellets Private Limited, for a consideration of up to Rs 636 crore, " said Tata Steel.