Apple iPhones may not allow AirDrop beyond 10 minutes; here’s why

Apple Inc is planning to restrict its file-sharing feature to everyone for 10 minutes after some protestors in mainland China ‘misused’ to share information with people, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

AirDrop allows an iPhone user to share files, images or documents with other iPhone users. It is a wireless option that doesn't require users to save anybody's phone numbers. The feature identifies other iPhones in the vicinity who have the option open to send and receive files.

It allows a user to choose between 'everyone' and 'contacts only' once the feature is turned on.

Till now, a user could switch on AirDrop and receive files either from contacts or everyone for unlimited time but an update in the iOS 16.1.1 will restrict the time for receiving files from everyone to just 10 minutes.

The latest update was released on Wednesday and it started restricting the time of AirDrop in China. It is expected to roll out globally in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported.

Meanwhile, a global crunch has engulfed the smartphone market due to supply chain constraints. Apple, issued a statement on Monday explaining how repeated lockdowns in China have led to a shortage of the new iPhone 14 models in the global market.

India, too has been witnessing this crunch for the past month now. IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had taken cognizance and reached out to the company. In a tweet, he explained that Apple has given assurance of solving this issue at the earliest.

I hv spoken wth Apple n they hv said while iphone14 demand is being met also wth india productn, the iphone14 pro demand has surged n is facing supply constraints which they r addressing



pvt sales are probably "alternate" supply channels https://t.co/wLxJdxbFi9 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) October 26, 2022

In China, the administration has implemented its zero-Covid policy which includes lockdowns, quarantining and rigorous testing. This has led to shut down of factories in the Zhengzhou region, it houses Apple's biggest factory that accounts for assembling 85% of total iPhones.