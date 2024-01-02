Best of Auto and Tech in 2023 : Range Rover SV, Tata Nexon EV, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, Pixel 8 Pro and more

Year 2023 was full of innovation when it comes to technology and automobiles. From the luxurious Range Rover SV to powerful EVs like Tata Nexon, the auto sector witnessed several gems this year. In the world of technology, Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and more brands made headlines with their new smartphones. Here is the best of 2023 that Tech Today’s Aayush Ailawadi got to review this year.

Best Automotive Tech

Range Rover SV

It is one of the most expensive SUVs in India with a starting price of Rs 4 crore with several customisation options. This car has a tail gate where you can sit and relax while you are on a trip or ‘Netflix & Chill’ with the best sound system, even on the rear seat. The rear seats are quite comfortable and you can actually enjoy the luxury of the central console with a fridge. Overall, it is luxury tech at its finest.

Best EV of the year

Tata Nexon.EV

India’s most popular EV is Tata Nexon.EV. With the new facelift, this EV looks a million bucks on the outside. On the inside, it offers great tech along with a range of 465 km (as claimed by the company). However, it can offer 300 km range. It is practical, reliable; because it is made in India and it comes with 40.5kW battery pack that can be charged from 10 to 100 per cent in 6-8 hours with the home charger included with the car. This allows users to charge it overnight. You also have a choice to top it up on a highway, where you can charge battery up to 80 per cent in less than an hour.

Best smartphone of the year

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best smartphone of 2023. This is because of its camera prowess and features like 12MP telephoto lens, Action mode, vlogging microphone feature and more. It is also a powerhouse with its A17 Pro chipset that gives it an edge over other iPhone 15 models. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108MP main sensor. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is selling at a starting price of Rs 1,54,900 on Amazon.

Best foldable smartphone

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open has dethroned Galaxy Z Fold series to become the best foldable smartphone of the year with features like excellent 48MP triple rear camera setup, a 4,805 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, multitasking ability and more. One of the major factors that make it better than Galaxy Z Fold5 is its crease design that looks more refined than the latter.

Best camera smartphone

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro is the best camera smartphone of 2023. It comes with good camera capabilities along with a bunch of AI features like AI Magic Sound Eraser. It comes with fantastic build quality, stock Android. It even looks and feels good in hand. Google Pixel 8 Pro is available at Rs 1,06,999 in India.

Best wearable

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The biggest highlight of Apple Watch Ultra 2 is its battery life where it can go full day with heavy usage on a single charge. The usage in that day included playing football, calls, messages, doing workout and boarding a flight without any physical boarding pass. The other companies in the wearable space have lot more to catch up to this Apple Watch when it comes to functionality, practicality and the use case.

Best laptop

MacBook Pro M3 Max

We reviewed a 14-inch version, which I think is a sweet spot in terms of size. It has a brilliant display, a powerhouse of a chipset that allows you to access all the editing features on the go. It has great battery life as well, so you don’t have to keep plugging it in to the charger all the time. It comes with a 3nm M3 Max processor that is probably the most powerful chipset on a MacBook ever. With all the editing features, it is the one-stop shop for the content creators.

Best Audio device

Sony 1000-XM5

With Sony 1000-XM5 earbuds, the company is giving a big improvement in terms of sound, battery and overall output. The earbuds offer great active noise cancellation, and excellent audio in terms of microphone input as well when you are on call. They even work seamlessly with Android and iOS devices.

Also Read:

‘Even if they got a billion views…’: YouTuber MrBeast declines Elon Musk's invite to upload videos on X

Microsoft brings ChatGPT-like AI-powered Copilot app to iPhones and iPads