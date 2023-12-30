Microsoft brings ChatGPT-like AI-powered Copilot app to iPhones and iPads

Microsoft has unveiled its Copilot app for Apple iOS and iPadOS users, following the trail of its successful launch on Android. This remarkable move by the tech giant marks a significant stride in expanding AI accessibility across platforms.

Available now on the revered Apple App Store, the Copilot app, previously recognised as Bing chat, mirrors functionalities akin to OpenAI's ChatGPT mobile app, ushering users into a new era of AI-driven assistance.

Promising enhanced productivity, Copilot positions itself as an AI-fuelled chat assistant, leveraging the prowess of the latest OpenAI models—GPT-4 and DALL·E 3. The app's description boasts of its capacity to harness these advanced models, setting it apart from its counterparts. While ChatGPT's free version operates on GPT-3.5, Copilot grants complimentary access to GPT-4, the most recent Large Language Model (LLM) developed by OpenAI.

The Copilot app for iOS delivers a multifaceted experience, encompassing chatbot functionalities, DALL-E 3-powered image generation, and streamlined text drafting for emails and documents. "These cutting-edge AI technologies offer rapid, intricate, and accurate responses, coupled with the ability to translate simple text descriptions into stunning visuals. Chat and creation converge seamlessly in one free-to-use platform," affirmed Microsoft.

Notably, Microsoft rebranded Bing Chat to Copilot, symbolising a strategic step towards establishing a standalone experience reminiscent of ChatGPT. Additionally, the tech titan forged an alliance with Suno, a trailblazer in AI-based music creation, to integrate their capabilities into Copilot, broadening its spectrum of functionalities.

This announcement comes hot on the heels of Microsoft's declaration earlier this month, hinting at forthcoming additions to the Copilot service. These additions, inclusive of OpenAI's latest models, exemplify Microsoft's commitment to continuous innovation.

Expanding beyond mobile applications, Microsoft has sculpted a distinct web experience for Copilot, segregating it from its Bing roots. This deliberate move reinforces the company's intent to offer a distinct and comprehensive AI-powered platform across diverse mediums.

