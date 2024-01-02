‘Even if they got a billion views…’: YouTuber MrBeast declines Elon Musk's invite to upload videos on X

YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast, has rebuffed tech mogul Elon Musk's proposal to upload his videos on X (formerly Twitter), citing financial constraints that would barely cover the exorbitant costs incurred in creating his content.

The exchange unfolded when DogeDesigner, a prominent handle on X, urged MrBeast to share his latest video on the platform, prompting Musk to express his interest. However, MrBeast swiftly dismissed the possibility, clarifying the substantial expenses involved in video production.

"My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it," stated MrBeast in response to Musk's proposal.

Despite the refusal, MrBeast, self-styled as X Super Official CEO, hinted at potential future collaboration once the platform's monetisation capability reaches significant levels. “I’m down though to test stuff once monetisation is really cranking,” he added.

My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it :/



I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 30, 2023

Amidst the conversation, a follower quipped, "He told Elon 'You can't afford me lil bro.'"

“Plus the video user interface here is missing a lot of options that YouTube has,” another X user posted.

Elon Musk aims to transform X into an "everything app" akin to China's WeChat, with videos playing a pivotal role in this endeavour. Musk had previously tested the platform's capabilities by streaming a 50-minute gaming session of the popular game Diablo 4 in October.

