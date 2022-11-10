Facebook down! Users report trouble logging into their accounts

Facebook users seem to be facing issues logging in to their accounts. The problem has been reported multiple times on Downdetector, a website that shows various outages across the globe. There is a visible spike in the number of reports being filed in India. The Meta-owned company is undergoing a significant change in the form of mass layoffs.

Many users are taking to Twitter to show that they are either facing trouble logging in or in accessing the ad manager on the platform.

Facebook ad's manager is down. Anyone know why Facebook makes it so hard to give them money? — Will (Miami Happy 🌴☀️😁) (@wwa_3) November 10, 2022

Facebook Ad Manager console seems to be down. Or is it only me? — Tanmay Guha Roy (@Tanmayguharoy) November 10, 2022

As Facebook users are taking to Twitter to discuss the outage. Many users are suspecting a connection between Meta's mass layoffs and the problems on Facebook. The company has fired over 11,000 of its employees which amounts to 13 per cent of its entire workforce.

Mark Zuckerberg released a detailed statement about the announcement. He explained what went wrong and when. He also took full responsibility for the mass layoff claiming that it was his expectation of growth that led to an inflated workforce. Zuckerberg also shared the payment details that will be made to those who were removed from office. Meta will be offer a basic pay of 16 weeks to those leaving the company. They will also be offered insurance benefits for the next six months.

So far, Meta hasn't issued a statement about the issues being faced by multiple users.