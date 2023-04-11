Former CEO Parag Agarwal, other ousted executives sue Twitter for $1 mn

Social media giant Twitter’s top three ousted executives, including former CEO Parag Agarwal, have filed a lawsuit against the microblogging site seeking reimbursements for costs of litigation, investigations, and congressional inquiries after their ouster from the company. They have claimed that they are owed over $1 million and that Twitter is legally bound to pay them.

The court filing accessed by the news agency AFP laid down expenses related to inquiries by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) but does not comprise details about the nature of the investigation. It also does not mention whether these investigations are still ongoing or not.

As per these documents, the former CFO Ned Segal and Parag Agarwal gave testimony to the SEC in 2022 and “have continued to engage with federal authorities”. The US SEC is investigating whether Elon Musk followed securities rules when he acquired Twitter shares.

Former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, on the other hand, was called in for a US Congressional hearing about big tech and free speech after Musk released the ‘Twitter Files’ related to content moderation on the site. She was also named as a defendant in a lawsuit wherein a man claimed he was “doxed” as a white supremacist at the company.

Agarwal, Gadde, and Segal were fired by Musk soon after he took over Twitter in October last year. They also say that even though Twitter is legally bound to reimburse them, it has done nothing more than acknowledge that it received their receipts.

Not only this, Twitter started laying off people in huge numbers after Musk’s hostile takeover, raising concerns about its stability and the ability to mitigate misinformation and other abuse.

(With agency inputs)

