Google Pixel Fold review: Premium foldable at a premium price point with a touch of AI

India's growth story is well-known, and as the country expands, so does its technology sector, particularly the smartphone market. One segment that’s really heating up is the premium flagship category, especially foldable smartphones. According to recent data, around 800,000 foldable units are expected to be sold by the end of this year, marking a 20 per cent growth from last year.

Among the big players, Samsung led the charge with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the sixth iteration of its foldable lineup. Samsung's success is largely attributed to its strong marketing and extensive distribution network. But this year, the competition has intensified. OnePlus introduced the OnePlus Open, which offers incredible value for money and has stirred excitement in the foldable segment. Then Vivo entered the scene with their foldable, but it was the arrival of Google's Pixel Fold that turned heads.

At first glance, it looks like a regular phone when folded, but once opened, it reveals a display that rivals most tablets. This "battle of foldables" has officially begun, and the Pixel Fold has set a high standard.

The Pixel Fold comes with a 6.3-inch OLED cover display, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and 2700 nits of peak brightness. Its inner display, at 8 inches, provides an expansive tablet-like experience. While it competes well on the software front—Google's strength lies in its integration of AI and Android—the hardware comparison is more nuanced.

The Pixel Fold sports a 48MP main lens, a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 10.8MP ultrawide camera. While it delivers solid photography, it's worth noting that foldables generally fall behind their non-foldable counterparts in camera performance due to design constraints. That said, Google’s software prowess compensates for the hardware limitations, making the Pixel Fold’s camera performance better than expected.

One area where the Pixel Fold might lag is its Tensor G4 chipset. While optimised for stock Android, it may not match the performance of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in competitors like Samsung’s Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open. On paper, the Tensor G4 might not achieve top scores in benchmarks, but in real-world use, it handles everything smoothly.

Another key differentiator for the Pixel Fold is its integration of AI. With Gemini AI features baked into the device, Google is capitalizing on its expertise in AI, offering unique functionalities that other brands are just starting to explore. OnePlus and Samsung have been slower in their AI integration, with Samsung’s Galaxy AI still evolving, and OnePlus not offering any standout AI-driven features yet.

Now, let’s talk pricing. The OnePlus Open is the most affordable foldable in this segment, priced at Rs 1,39,999, making it Rs 25,000 cheaper than Samsung’s Z Fold 6, which starts at Rs 1,65,000. Meanwhile, the Pixel Fold is the priciest at Rs 1,72,999 in India, despite being cheaper than the Z Fold 6 in the US.

In the end, the Pixel Fold is a formidable competitor in the foldable market, especially with its AI capabilities and sleek form factor. But if you're looking for the best value, the OnePlus Open offers the most competitive price without compromising on features. For those willing to splurge, the Pixel Fold delivers an excellent AI-driven experience and cutting-edge innovation, but at a premium price point.