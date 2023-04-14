India under cyber attack by Indonesian group 'Hacktivist'

A day after Indonesian cyber attack group Hacktivist issued a "red notice" targeting 12,000 Indian government websites, the Indian government said that all its websites are updated and 'capable' to handle threat.

The government said that alert has been circulated to all agencies by Ministry of Home Affairs' Cybercrime Co-ordination Centre, ANI reported citing sources.

Hacktivist, in the past, has also targeted other countries such as US, Sweden and Israel over incidents that have hurt religious sentiments, or targeted a particular community.

While the claimed cyber attacks against Sweden were in response to a Quran burning incident that took place in the country in January, the attacks on Israel were in response to the boiling situation in the country regarding Palestine, the posts made by Hacktivist Indonesia on Telegram showed.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the "red notice" document that the group shared and found the names of thousands of government websites, including that of Aadhaar, departments of police, space, and Income Tax, consulate websites, and so on.

However, this is also not the first time that the group has claimed to have targeted India. According to the group's Telegram channel a similar attack was attempted last year.

"Such hackers attack government websites and try to slow down these websites using different means. However, government websites are updated. This is not a new thing. Last year too, similar attempts were made by such hackers to attack several websites in Gujarat. The hackers try to send heavy internet traffic to slow down the websites so that users get affected and they could not access or connect online services and sites," a cyber expert said in an ANI report.