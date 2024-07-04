Mark Zuckerberg's Threads app reaches 175 million monthly users within a year of launch

Meta Platforms' social media app, Threads, has reached over 175 million monthly active users, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. This announcement comes as the platform approaches its first anniversary on July 5. Threads was launched last year to attract users from Twitter, now rebranded as X, amid its takeover by Elon Musk.

The app initially saw a rapid rise in users, reaching 100 million within a week, due to its integration with Instagram. However, many users later left the platform. Despite growing its user base, Threads has struggled to maintain engagement. Data from Sensor Tower reveals that last month, users logged an average of three sessions and seven minutes per day on the app, representing a decline of 79 per cent and 65 per cent, respectively, compared to July of the previous year.

Currently, Threads does not feature advertisements and generates minimal revenue for Meta. The platform recently joined the Fediverse, enabling interaction across different platforms.

Meta is now deciding whether to continue developing Threads as a standalone app or to integrate its engagement back into Instagram. Despite these uncertainties, advertiser interest in Threads remains high.

Reflecting on the past year, Zuckerberg posted on Threads, 'What a year,' emphasising the platform's milestones. In April, he reported that Threads had reached over 150 million monthly active users, indicating steady growth.