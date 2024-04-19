Apple removes WhatsApp, Threads, Signal, Telegram from App Store in China

In a move seemingly dictated by the Chinese government over national security concerns, Apple announced on Friday the removal of Meta Platforms' WhatsApp and Threads from its App Store in China. This directive also affected two other foreign messaging apps, Telegram and Signal, according to app tracking firms Qimai and AppMagic.

This action signifies a tightening grip by China's central government on certain foreign online messaging platforms, reflecting less flexibility for Apple within the Chinese market.

Despite the purge of WhatsApp and Threads, other Meta-owned applications such as Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger remain accessible for download. Popular Western-developed apps like YouTube also continue to be available on the platform.

While the reasons behind the security concerns regarding WhatsApp and Threads remain unclear, Apple, in an emailed statement to Reuters, asserted its compliance with local regulations. "The Cyberspace Administration of China ordered the removal of these apps from the China storefront based on their national security concerns," Apple stated. "We are obligated to follow the laws in the countries where we operate, even when we disagree."

Despite their removal, WhatsApp, Threads, Signal, and Telegram have limited usage in China, where Tencent's WeChat dominates the messaging service landscape. These apps, along with many other foreign platforms, are typically inaccessible on Chinese networks due to the country's strict censorship policies, often requiring the use of virtual private networks or proxy tools for access.

Notably, the four removed apps remain available in Hong Kong and Macau, China's special administrative regions.

Some experts speculate that the government's order may stem from a new rule implemented in August, mandating all apps available in China to register with the government or face removal. This regulation came into effect on April 1, with a deadline for companies to complete registrations by the end of March.

Apple has a history of complying with Chinese regulations regarding app removals. In 2017, it removed The New York Times news app, citing violation of local regulations amidst escalating news censorship in China. The app remains unavailable on Apple's China App Store to this day. Similarly, last year, Apple withdrew several ChatGPT-like apps during Beijing's formulation of local regulations concerning generative artificial intelligence (AI) services.