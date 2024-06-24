Mark Zuckerberg rolls out Meta AI for users in India across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook; see how it works

Meta has announced to roll out its AI chatbot called Meta AI for users in India across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. This chatbot will compete against the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Copilot and Google’s Gemini. Meta AI was already available in several countries like Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Based on Llama 3, Meta AI is currently rolling out in just English language.

You can ask any query to the chatbot including planning a weekend getaway with friends, or preparing for an interview or writing an assignment. In addition to this, it can even generate images by using the syntax: “/imagine” and then writing the actual prompt. The resulting images will come with a watermark in the bottom corner writing, “With AI Imagined”. You can save this picture if you want or forward it to other chats or platforms. As per the official blogpost, “you can ask Meta AI to animate it or iterate on the image with friends by asking Meta AI to change the prompt”.

One thing that you need to keep in mind is that it will not create images of popular personalities like Elon Musk or Taylor Swift or Narendra Modi.

On Facebook, you can ask Meta AI for more information if you like a picture on your Feed. For example, if you see a photo of the northern lights in Iceland, you can ask Meta AI what time of year is best to check out the aurora borealis. On Instagram, the company says that Meta AI can suggest you Reels based on your search query.

Meta AI was accessible to Tech Today in beta phase. If you have access to Meta AI on your device, you will see a blue hollow circle in the top right corner of the app. You simply need to tap on it to start chatting. You can also search for “Meta AI” in search bar in WhatsApp.

Notably, if you have access to the chatbot on WhatsApp, you can summon it by writing “@MetaAI”, just like you do for other members of the group and then give your prompt.