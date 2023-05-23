Microsoft launches Jugalbandi, a multilingual AI-chat bot for rural India

Microsoft on Tuesday launched Jugalbandi, a generative AI-driven multilingual chatbot accessible via popular messaging platform, WhatsApp. The bot has been especially made to cover areas of rural India which aren't easily penetrated through media and lack access to government's welfare activities.

"I tested this when I visited India recently and I had two realisations. First, that we can build things can make a difference to 8 billion people and not just a small group of people. And, this diffusion will be able to take place in just days and weeks rather than years and centuries. With this we also ensure protection of fundamental right," Satya Nadella said in his keynote address while introducing Jugalbandi.

The chatbot has been developed by AI4Bharat in collaboration with IIT Madras. It is aimed at providing personalised assistance by understanding user queries in multiple languages, whether spoken or typed, Microsoft said.

Upon receiving the query, the chatbot then retrieves information from concerned programmes which are often available only in English, and presents it back to users in their local language.

According to Microsoft, Jugalbandi combines AI models from AI4Bharat and Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, allowing seamless conversation between users and the chatbot. These generative AI tools can synthesise vast amounts of data to generate text and other forms of content. Jugalbandi offers a reliable and responsible platform for users by leveraging the Indian government’s databases and at the same time it ensures data security through Azure OpenAI Service, , Microsoft said.

The chatbot was launched in April and has been tested in Biwan, a village near India's capital city of New Delhi.