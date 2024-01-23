Predicting cybersecurity in 2024: Five key insights from Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, while releasing its cybersecurity predictions for 2024, offered a glimpse into the future with their latest predictions. The digital landscape continues to evolve rapidly, and with it, the nature of cyber threats. Palo Alto Networks has identified five key trends that organisations should be vigilant about.

One of the most pressing concerns is the rise of hacktivism, which has transformed from physical protests to cyber-first campaigns. Events of global significance, such as the Olympics and regional elections, are potential targets for hacktivists seeking to amplify their message. The ease of launching cyberattacks has increased with the advent of cybercrime-as-a-service models, lowering the technical barrier for motivated individuals to disrupt digital spaces.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a dual role in cybersecurity, serving both as a tool for defense and a weapon for attackers. The launch of ChatGPT in October 2022 raised alarms about its potential misuse in cybercrime, particularly in crafting sophisticated phishing emails. Attackers have also utilized generative AI technologies like deepfake and voice technology to execute scams, highlighting the need for organizations to safeguard against model poisoning, data leakage, and prompt injection attacks.

Operational Technology (OT) remains a vulnerable target due to its critical role in industrial organizations. The convergence of IT and OT systems has expanded the attack surface, necessitating a higher level of cyber maturity. A Zero Trust architecture is recommended to protect crucial OT systems while enabling digital transformation.

In response to the escalating cyber threats, organizations are advised to consolidate their security tools to improve response times and reduce complexity. This strategic consolidation can lead to better visibility and integration, ultimately enhancing cybersecurity effectiveness.

Cloud security also takes center stage, with many organizations migrating to the cloud and adjusting their cybersecurity strategies accordingly. As businesses adopt multi or hybrid cloud strategies, a unified approach to security across different cloud service providers becomes essential.

Palo Alto Networks emphasizes the importance of AI in improving security capabilities, making them more effective and cost-efficient. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, the integration of AI into cybersecurity strategies will be crucial for organizations looking to secure their digital future in 2024.

Ian Lim, Field Chief Security Officer, Palo Alto Networks, said, “In 2023, we’ve seen mature organisations, who invest heavily in cybersecurity, still falling victim to debilitating cyberattacks. This is due to the tenacity and ingenuity of attackers who exploit cyber hygiene issues or find novel ways to compromise legacy defences. Another key reason for these breaches lies in the complexity of security capabilities in most modern organisations. They use an average of 31.58 disparate security tools to protect their highly interconnected and innovative environments. The lack of correlation and the level of noise generated by these tools creates immense visibility gaps and dampens their ability for detection and response.”

He added, “Going into 2024, highly motivated cybercriminals, nation state attackers and hacktivists will continue to innovate, expand and exploit – not much we can do to slow that down. However, we could and should definitely address the complexity of our security capabilities with AI to make them more effective and cost efficient.”

