2024 iPad Pro & iPad Air: Power Upgrade or Value Pick?

Apple recently launched two new power-packed iPad models: iPad Pro with M4 chip and iPad Air with M2 chip. I got to use both and since I am looking to replace my own primary device, iPad Pro with an M2 chip, here’s a detailed comparison in terms of design, price and performance of both the new Apple iPads.

In terms of design, the new Apple iPad Air now comes in a 13-inch variant, an interesting conundrum given it’s now available in the same size options as the Pro, but being the more cost-effective option for many users.

The new iPad Air is powered by the M2 chip, a powerful and efficient upgrade for tasks ranging from everyday use to reasonably high-end editing. This makes it practical for users who want a balance of performance and affordability. On the other hand, the new iPad Pro, particularly the 13-inch model, is highlighted for its more advanced features, including the M4 chip. This model is designed for users needing superior performance, such as intensive editing and professional tasks.

The iPad Pro comes with an "Ultra Retina XDR" OLED display, offering better brightness, colours, and overall visual experience. Another major highlight is the Apple Pencil Pro, which provides an enhanced drawing and writing experience. However, it is only compatible with the new iPad models, adding to the allure of upgrading. Additionally, the updated Magic Keyboard with a more spacious trackpad and function row keys, is only compatible with the new iPad Pro, enhancing productivity further with improved usability and convenience.

As for the pricing, the iPad Pro is priced at Rs 99,900 (11-inch) WiFi version, going up to Rs 1,29,900 for the 13-inch model. When additional accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro are included, the price can rise significantly, pushing the 13-inch iPad Pro's total cost to nearly Rs 1.8 lakh! On the other hand, the iPad Air starts at Rs 60,000 for the 11-inch, and Rs 80,000 for the 13-inch.

While both the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models offer significant enhancements, including advanced chips and new technology, determining which iPad to purchase should be guided by the buyers’ needs and budget. To be honest, the iPad Air presents a more affordable yet highly capable option, whereas the iPad Pro is geared towards professionals who require the highest level of performance and are willing to invest a whole lot more for their specific use case. The evolving features and integration of these devices point towards a future where the lines between iPad OS and macOS may blur, offering a seamless experience across Apple’s devices. Stay tuned to Tech Today for more updates on both of these devices.

