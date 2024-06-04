‘India recognised potential of space tech early on’: Engineer who helped build Chandrayaan-3

Parth Tiwari, an aerospace scientist who worked on the Chandrayaan-3 mission, has stated that India realised the potential of space tech early on. In an exclusive conversation with Tech Today, Tiwari stated that because of visionary Dr Vikram Sarabhai, also known as the "Father of the Indian Space Program".

He noted, "Early exploration and industrialisation, especially in the first half of the twentieth century, left the West with a rich legacy of being at the forefront of technology, especially in the aerospace industry. The space race further pushed the limits. India recognized the potential of space technology early on, thanks to the visionary DrVikram Sarabhai."

He also emphasised on why the aerospace industry of India has not become self-sufficient yet. He revealed that there are three major reasons the industry is currently facing: limited access to advanced technologies, insufficient funding for R&D, and regulatory hurdles.

He stated, “Overcoming these challenges requires a multi-faceted approach: increasing investment in aerospace research, forming international partnerships for technology transfer, streamlining regulatory processes, and encouraging private sector participation to drive innovation and growth. For example, ISRO is supporting many vendors and startups in developing indigenous technology. In recent years, progress has accelerated, and we should see an Indian aerospace industry that is unrecognizably successful within the next decade.”

Talking about the funds that the India's space programs receive for its major space missions like Chandrayaan-3 and Mars Orbiter Mission, he noted, “India's space program consumes only around 0.25 per cent of our annual budget, with less than 10 per cent of that directed towards scientific missions like Chandrayaan and Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). The majority of our resources support communication and earth observation satellites, which serve critical functions such as military applications, mass communication, weather forecasting, disaster management, resource monitoring, planning, and governance.

Missions like Chandrayaan, however, serve as beacons of scientific discovery.

He added, “They inspire millions of young minds to pursue careers in science and technology, instilling in them a natural inclination for research, exploration, and the creation of a better society through scientific inquiry. These missions kindle hope, a powerful catalyst for human progress. While not all these aspiring scientists will work in the space sector, their contributions to the nation's future, in various scientific and technological domains, will be invaluable. Consequently, these scientific missions represent a potent and essential investment in our country's future.”

Tiwari was part of the Structures design team for the Chandrayaan-3 mission at UR Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO. His work included making sure that the spacecraft must withstand extreme mechanical environments during launch and landing. He joined ISRO back in 2017 as a Research Scientist after rejecting the offer from Stanford to pursue MS. He is currently pursuing Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management from IIM Bangalore.

Also Read:

Here’s how e-commerce unicorn Meesho is deploying AI for ease of business

Mercedes-Benz revs up its luxury lineup in India with upgraded C-Class and GLC