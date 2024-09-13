Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: First Impressions

Apple has launched its iPhone 16 series which includes iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in India. I got my hands-on the new iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro at the big Apple event in Cupertino and here’s what I think about it after spending some time with the device.

If you’re looking for the ultimate iPhone experience, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is here, alongside the iPhone 16 Pro. Both come equipped with the new A18 Pro chipset. While it may look similar to the previous Pro model (which I’m actually shooting this on), the real magic lies under the hood. With the best battery life ever on an iPhone and incredible speed, this is one of the fastest iPhones to date. But the standout feature? Apple Intelligence. Notably, the two models come with same specs, except for the display size.

A key innovation this year is in the camera system. The Pro lineup introduces a camera control button and capacitive slider that make a real difference. The Pro and Pro Max are virtually identical, with the only differences being screen size and battery. The Pro Max boasts a stunning 6.9-inch display, the largest ever on an iPhone. The new camera features make it feel like a professional setup, giving you access to exposure, depth, and more with just a few taps.

And with Apple Intelligence integrated, you can point your phone at a dog or an object, and Siri will provide contextual information directly within the camera app. Need help crafting an email or asking your boss for an appraisal? Apple Intelligence can assist with tone and proofreading, all securely processed via Apple’s private cloud.

People often ask whether they should upgrade. If you’re using an iPhone older than two years, the answer is a resounding yes. Apple Intelligence is built for these new devices, and the iPhone 16 lineup, especially the Pro Max in its stunning Desert Titanium finish, is the future of smart tech.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max India price

iPhone 16 Pro: 128GB: ₹1,19,900; 256GB: ₹1,29,900; 512GB: ₹1,49,900; 1TB: ₹1,69,900

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 256GB: ₹1,44,900; 512GB: ₹1,64,900; 1TB: ₹1,84,900

Do note, while the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus remain priced similarly to last year’s models, the iPhone 16 Pro (₹1,19,900) and iPhone 16 Pro Max (₹1,44,900) have seen a substantial ₹15,000 price drop compared to their predecessors.