Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Which one should you buy; specs, price compared

Apple recently launched its iPhone 16 series that includes iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in India. All the new models are set to be available for pre-order today starting at 5.30 pm IST. They will go on sale on September 20.

The highlights iPhone 16 includes a dedicated Camera Control button and the Action button. Another standout feature is the Apple Intelligence platform, which uses generative AI for tasks like text summarisation and even creating custom emojis. But is it worth buying over the iPhone 15 model that has received a price cut of Rs 10,000?

Here is the detailed comparison of iPhone 16 and iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: A detailed comparison

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Design

The camera module design has been changed in iPhone 16 as it now places the two camera sensors in vertical fashion whereas the iPhone 15 model comes with diagonal camera sensor setup. iPhone 16 also comes with two new physical buttons called Camera button and Action button that replaces the Ring/ Silent switch. Camera button helps in controlling different camera functionalities. These buttons are absent from iPhone 15.

In terms of colours, iPhone 16 comes in Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White and Black color variants. The iPhone 15 model is available in Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue and Black colour options. Both come with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Display

Both iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 come with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that offers 60 Hz refresh rate. Both offer 2,000 nits of peak brightness (outdoor) and Dynamic Island design. There is no upgrade in the display of the two iPhone models. However, the iPhone 16 can reduce brightness down to 1 nit which can be helpful in extremely dark rooms.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Chipsets, storage

The new iPhone 16 is powered by 3nm A18 chipset while iPhone 15 comes with 4nm A16 Bionic chipset. As for the storage, iPhone 16 is available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants, same as the old iPhone 15 models.

iPhone 16 users will soon get access to Apple Intelligence that will offer AI features for enhanced writing tools, improved photo and video editing features, advanced audio capabilities, streamlined notifications, and a redesigned Siri with expanded knowledge and interaction.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Camera

Both the models come with a similar camera setup. The dual rear camera includes a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and 2X zoom via sensor crop and a 12MP ultra wide angle lens. Notably, for the first time, a non-Pro model, iPhone 16, comes with support for macro photography.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Battery, charging, features

Apple claims that iPhone 16 offers 22 hours of video playback, a 10 percent improvement over the 20 hours on the iPhone 15. Apple has boosted MagSafe charging speeds to 25W, up from 15W, when used with a 30W power brick. The iPhone 16 also supports the Qi2 standard for wireless charging, but wired charging remains capped at 20W.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Price in India

Apple iPhone 16 has been launched in three variants. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 79,900, the 256GB storage variant is launched at Rs 89,900 and the 512GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 1,09,900.

On the other hand, after the price cut, iPhone 15 128GB variant is listed at Rs 69,900, the 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 79,900 and the 512GB storage variant will cost you Rs 99,900.

Notably, iPhone 15 models come with 6GB RAM while iPhone 16 offers 8GB RAM. It should be noted that the prices of iPhone 15 line-up is expected to get even lower during the festive season sales coming later this year.