Android 12 to get app notification layout refresh

Highlights The development of Android 12 is nearing completion. Two preview versions have already been released with a third one likely to be launched soon.

Google is adjusting the layout of stacked notifications by relocating the notification count for stacked cards.

Android 12 also offers increased efficiency in video and image compression to save data.

Google has announced the latest iteration of Android, Android 12. Soon we can expect the version to arrive at our smartphones with the next update. So far Google has released two Android 12 versions for preview. We can expect the third in the market very soon.

The preview versions are launched in order to give the customers an insight into what we can expect in the new version and what features the customer can expect. A lot of sources are there which can give us insight into the Android 12.

Google is adjusting the layout of stacked notifications. This will probably make it more visible as it makes better use of the space. Now, instead of showing the stacked notification count like '+16' or '+20' in the bottom right corner inside the same notification alert, the count will be shown right on the expansion arrow inside an app alert that we usually tap to see the expanded notification.

This leaves more space for the text. But this is only developer previews, which are often subject to change, so the current design may not end up the same upon official release of Android 12 in a few months.

Another one of Android 12's features is increased efficiency in video and image compression to save data. Copy and pasting stuff will become easier. This will work better with tablets and smartphones specifically foldable phones and even TVs, this will also improve the audio features, android 12 comes with changes made to navigation and gestures, the notification menu now has the ability to block repeated notifications.

Android 12 comes with redesigned settings menus along with a new opaque background mode. Which will change the colour of the notification panel according to the phone theme. Lock screen media players too will have some new tweaks, and it will look a little different. It also comes with new security changes. Users can block cameras and microphones on certain apps. It also comes with a light reduction feature, to monitor screen contrast.

Some other features and improvements rumoured to be coming in Android 12 include the scroll shot feature, better cloud backups, more restrictions to background app killing, more refinement to the gesture navigation, and improved third-party launcher support.