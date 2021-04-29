Apex Legends Mobile closed beta now available in India but don't get too excited

Highlights EA has started rolling out a closed beta version of Apex Legends Mobile.

Some of the users who pre-registered have had a chance to play an early version of the game.

The final version of Apex Legends Mobile is still expected to take a couple of months to be available for all.

Apex Legends is the next big gaming title anticipated by many smartphone users in India. The game will join the ranks of Call of Duty Mobile in a similar battle royale action, with its own graphic twist. While mobile gamers await its release, a recent development reveals that a version of the game is already available for download.

The rollout of a closed beta version of Apex Legends Mobile has been confirmed by several users in India. The game is currently available selectively to those who pre-registered for it. The same has been confirmed in a recent tweet by TitanfallBlog which shares official updates on Apex Legends and Titanfall.

The tweet confirming the rollout also contains an introduction trailer of the game. The trailer combines a cinematic reel with gameplay footage of Apex Legends, giving us a good hint of what the game has to offer once available to all.

At present, the game runs in a third-person view, switching to first-person when a player zooms in. The game also has a limited character, map and weapon availability as of now.

(Image: Twitter/ TitanfallBlog)

Other than the particular Twitter account, several users have shared how they were able to download the in-development game on some smartphones. It should be noted that Apex Legends Mobile is not available for all smartphone makes as of now and is only working for some smartphones. The optimisation seems to be random at this time.

Those who have been able to set their hands on the game already have also shared their experiences with it. The collective thought seems to be that it is too early to comment on it being a hit or a miss.

That being said, some screenshots and gameplay videos shared by these early users provide a decent indication of how the game would turn out. While the icons and functions will be much like COD Mobile within the game, the characters, weapons, special attacks and maps will come as a refreshing change from the other similar games.

Electronic Arts will be marking an important entry into the gamespace that has enthralled mobile gamers for a couple of years now. While PUBG was initially the one to gain a massive following in the segment, COD Mobile followed its lead quickly breaking all records. With EA entering the competition with its much-celebrated game, it will be interesting to see how the users react to it. Though it can still take a couple of months to iron out the initial bugs, so it won't be happening anytime soon.