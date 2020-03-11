Apple cancels March launch event for iPhone SE 2, iPad Pro overcoronavirus scare

Highlights Apple has postponed the March product launch event

The Apple event was scheduled to take place at Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California

Apple was long-rumoured to unveil the much-awaited budget iPhone, the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 at an event in March. Along with the phone, Apple was also expected to launch an iPad Pro but now the event doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon. As per a report on Cult of Mac, Apple has postponed the March product launch event after the delay in the production of iPhone SE 2.

The decision to cancel the event was considered after the production of the new iPhone was hampered due to the worsening impact of the Coronavirus in various parts of the world, including California, where the event was supposed to take place.

Apple was concerned about bringing together 1000 odd people under one roof at Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, a source told Cult of Mac.The Apple executives have expressed their concerns over not being able to ensure social distancing at a situation where people will be sitting next to each other in a confined building.

Notably, Apple had neither announced any event neither sent out any invites for the same.

However, the reports claim that such an event was planned by Apple and the decision to cancel the March launch event came after California's Santa Clara County Public Health Department issued an order on March 9 to cancel any event of mass gatherings of close to 1000 people or more between March 11 to April 1.

In California, there have been a total of 133 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and two deaths. In the entire United States, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has gone up to 900 with a death toll of 30. Across the world, coronavirus has claimed over 4200 lives and over 117,300 people are infected with the virus. For the unversed, China's Wuhan was the epicentre of the Coronavirus epidemic in December 2019. China is the worst-affected country, followed by Italy, Iran and South Korea.

Coming back to the rumoured iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9, It was touted to be Apple's second budget phone after the iPhone SE. The phone is rumoured to feature a 4.7-inch display. In terms of looks, it will pretty much look the same as iPhone 8 but will be powered by the latest A13 bionic processor. The phone is expected to bring back the home button.