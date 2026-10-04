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AI’s $4.7 trillion global opportunity: What it could mean for Indian companies and investors

AI’s $4.7 trillion global opportunity: What it could mean for Indian companies and investors

AI is set to trigger a massive reshuffling of corporate profits, with $4.7 trillion at stake globally over the next decade. For Indian companies and investors, the impact could extend well beyond IT, reaching healthcare, pharma, manufacturing, financial services and digital infrastructure.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 4, 2026 8:21 AM IST
AI’s $4.7 trillion global opportunity: What it could mean for Indian companies and investors Bain estimates AI could structurally transform 71% of sectors, compared with 41% during the Internet era.

AI is moving beyond a technology story and into the profit-and-loss statement. A new Bain & Company analysis estimates that artificial intelligence could put $4.7 trillion of global corporate profits at stake between 2025 and 2035—a shift large enough to create new winners, weaken incumbents and potentially reshape how investors value entire industries.

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For Indian companies, the message is clear: the opportunity may not be limited to technology firms. Bain estimates AI could structurally transform 71% of sectors, compared with 41% during the Internet era. The sectors newly exposed include healthcare, pharma and biotech, industrial manufacturing and professional services.

For investors, this points to a broader AI investment theme spanning IT services, digital infrastructure, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, financial services and consumer businesses, although the report does not identify individual Indian stocks or companies.

Where the $4.7 trillion could come from

AI impact Global profits at stake Share of total
Innovation $2.2 trillion ~47%
Market share & competitive shifts $1.3 trillion ~28%
Productivity gains $1.1 trillion ~24%
Total $4.7 trillion 100%

Figures may not sum precisely because of rounding.


The biggest opportunity is innovation, at $2.2 trillion. Bain expects new AI-enabled products and services, autonomous systems and technologies such as foundation models, semiconductors and data centres to create entirely new profit pools.

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That has an important implication for Indian businesses. Companies that treat AI purely as a cost-cutting tool could miss the larger opportunity. Bain estimates productivity gains at $1.1 trillion, only about 24% of the total shift. Roughly 75% lies in innovation and competitive changes, suggesting that the bigger question for Indian companies is not simply how many employees AI can make more productive, but what new products, services and business models it can create.

The competitive threat could also come from familiar rivals. Bain estimates $1.3 trillion of profit pools could be redistributed as AI changes cost structures and competitive capabilities. Companies that adopt AI faster could take market share from slower incumbents.

AI impact by industry cluster

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Bain cluster Profit pool at stake What AI changes Relevant sectors/examples
Technology foundation $1.5 trillion Explosive demand for AI infrastructure Semiconductors, data centres, cloud, servers, AI models
Rewired $1.5 trillion Business models and competitive structures are rebuilt Healthcare, pharma, payments, enterprise software, logistics, manufacturing
Augmentation $1.3 trillion Existing businesses gain through AI-driven productivity Hospitality and other sectors where core business models remain intact
Revolution $0.3 trillion AI changes or replaces the existing delivery model IT services, customer support, online tutoring and test preparation

For Indian IT and business-services companies, this makes the transition particularly important. The report’s “revolution” cluster includes IT services and customer support, where AI can replace parts of traditional human-delivery models and shift profits towards companies owning the AI layer.

At the same time, Indian investors may need to look beyond IT. Bain places healthcare, pharma, payments, enterprise software, logistics and manufacturing among industries where AI could fundamentally reshape competition.

The report’s broader warning is about speed. Companies that start early can accumulate proprietary data, rewire workflows and continuously improve their systems. Over time, Bain argues, this learning advantage can compound dramatically.

For Indian investors, therefore, the AI story may increasingly be less about finding an “AI stock” and more about identifying companies capable of using AI to defend margins, gain market share and create new profit pools.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 4, 2026 4:00 AM IST
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