Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Apple removes Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat from India App Store, cites MeitY order under IT act

Apple removes Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat from India App Store, cites MeitY order under IT act

According to the notice shared by Dorsey, Apple said the application would be removed from the India App Store following a demand from MeitY

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 3, 2026 8:53 PM IST
Apple removes Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat from India App Store, cites MeitY order under IT actApple has removed Bitchat, the offline messaging app developed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey

Apple has removed Bitchat, the offline messaging app developed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, from the India App Store following a government order issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Dorsey shared a screenshot of Apple’s App Review notification on X on Saturday, October 3, saying: “government of India officially removes bitchat from the App Store.”

Advertisement

READ THIS: Beyond chatbots: Tavus's Griffin model passes video Turing test with 48% human success rate

According to the notice shared by Dorsey, Apple said the application would be removed from the India App Store following a demand from MeitY. The company cited content that it said was illegal in India and therefore not compliant with its App Review Guidelines.

MeitY invoked Section 69A of IT Act

Apple’s notification states that MeitY issued the takedown demand under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The provision allows the central government to direct intermediaries to block public access to specified information under circumstances covered by the law.

Advertisement

However, the Apple notice does not specify what particular content in Bitchat was considered illegal in India or which specific ground under Section 69A was cited. Apple directed the developer to contact MeitY for additional information regarding the removal.

The removal is currently specific to India. Apple said Bitchat would continue to be available in other territories selected by the developer through App Store Connect. The company also said the TestFlight version would no longer be available for internal or external testing in India, while public TestFlight links would stop functioning there.

What is Bitchat?

Bitchat is a decentralised messaging application that allows users to communicate without relying on mobile networks, internet connectivity or centralised servers. It uses Bluetooth mesh technology, with nearby devices relaying messages between one another.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: India’s semiconductor strategy needs to move beyond chip packaging, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The app attracted attention in India earlier this year after authorities sought action against its repositories on GitHub. In July, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, issued a notice directing GitHub to remove Bitchat repositories, citing concerns over the platform's ability to facilitate communication outside conventional internet infrastructure.

The earlier action was based on Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, making the latest MeitY demand under Section 69A a separate government action.

Bitchat's decentralised architecture has also been cited as a reason it can function during internet disruptions, but the same characteristics have raised concerns among authorities about lawful interception and investigation.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 3, 2026 8:53 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more