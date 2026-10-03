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FM Sitharaman: Need to keep building resilience, not a one time exercise 

FM Sitharaman: Need to keep building resilience, not a one time exercise 

Calls on the private sector to lead the investment cycle, to increase spending on R&D

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Oct 3, 2026 4:38 PM IST
FM Sitharaman: Need to keep building resilience, not a one time exercise With uncertainty now 'a standing condition' of the global economy, the Finance Minister said policies must be designed to deal with it.

At a time of increasing geopolitical vulnerabilities, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday underlined the need for India to continue building its economic resilience.

"For India, resilience means building upon the structural foundations laid over the past decade to accelerate and broaden growth," she said at the Kautilya Economic Conclave 2026.

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The test of the coming years will again be partly invisible and will be the shocks India absorbs without disruption to households and enterprises, she said, adding that that record is as much a measure of sound economic management as any growth figure.

With uncertainty now 'a standing condition' of the global economy, the finance minister said policies must be designed to deal with it.

"We need to keep building resilience as we go along; it is not a one-time exercise," she said.

While India approached the coming decades from a position of strength, she also listed out a number of priorities including strategic resource security that sits at the centre of macroeconomic policy.

She also called upon the private sector to lead the investment cycle, including in research and innovation. "India’s expenditure on R&D stands at 0.83% of GDP, compared with 2.7% for the OECD, while the private sector contributes only 36% of India’s total R&D expenditure,she said, adding that raising both the scale of investment and private sector participation is essential to strengthening our innovation capacity.

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She also said that global openness remains important and global economic relationships must also remain open, predictable, and rules-based.

"A more resilient global economy will require countries to diversify partnerships, keep markets open, honour commitments, and work together to keep the movement of goods, services, energy and capital as stable and predictable as possible," the FM said.

She also highlighted the need for skill development to prepare people for a changing world of work.

She also noted that since 2014, the government has been taking various measures to build economy resilience and stability. Fiscal prudence has given continuity to our development commitments, she noted.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Oct 3, 2026 4:38 PM IST
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