FM Sitharaman: Need to keep building resilience, not a one time exercise 

The test of the coming years will again be partly invisible and will be the shocks India absorbs without disruption to households and enterprises, she said, adding that that record is as much a measure of sound economic management as any growth figure.

With uncertainty now 'a standing condition' of the global economy, the finance minister said policies must be designed to deal with it.

"We need to keep building resilience as we go along; it is not a one-time exercise," she said.

While India approached the coming decades from a position of strength, she also listed out a number of priorities including strategic resource security that sits at the centre of macroeconomic policy.

She also called upon the private sector to lead the investment cycle, including in research and innovation. "India’s expenditure on R&D stands at 0.83% of GDP, compared with 2.7% for the OECD, while the private sector contributes only 36% of India’s total R&D expenditure,she said, adding that raising both the scale of investment and private sector participation is essential to strengthening our innovation capacity.

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She also said that global openness remains important and global economic relationships must also remain open, predictable, and rules-based.

"A more resilient global economy will require countries to diversify partnerships, keep markets open, honour commitments, and work together to keep the movement of goods, services, energy and capital as stable and predictable as possible," the FM said.

She also highlighted the need for skill development to prepare people for a changing world of work.

She also noted that since 2014, the government has been taking various measures to build economy resilience and stability. Fiscal prudence has given continuity to our development commitments, she noted.

