'Friendship with Google's Larry Page ended over...': Elon Musk tweets old video amid OpenAI bid

On a day it emerged that Elon Musk's offer worth $97.4 billion to take over the non-profit that controls OpenAI was rejected by the ChatGPT maker's CEO Sam Altman, the Tesla founder Tuesday shared an old video of himself where he reveals why his friendship with Google cofounder Larry Page ended.

There is an OpenAI connection to Musk's account of the bitter end to his friendship with Page. Musk had revealed that his friendship with the former Google CEO Larry Page ended after he recruited Ilya Sutskever from Google to join OpenAI, which he had co-founded with Sam Altman. "Really the breaking of the friendship was over OpenAI and specifically I think the key moment was recruiting Ilya Sutskever... It was mostly Demis (Google DeepMind CEO and co-founder Demis Hassabis) on one side and me on the other, both trying to recruit Ilya, and Ilya went back and forth, he was going to stay at Google, he was going to leave, then he was going to stay, then he’ll leave. And finally he did agree to join OpenAI," Musk can be heard telling Lex Fridman on his popular podcast.

"That was one of the toughest recruiting battles we’ve ever had. But that was really the linchpin for OpenAI being successful. And I was also instrumental in recruiting a number of other people, and I provided all of the funding in the beginning, over $40 million. And the name, the open in OpenAI is supposed to mean open source, and it was created as a nonprofit open source, and now it is a closed source for maximum profit, which I think is not good karma," Musk went on.

Sutskever, who had been with Google, joined OpenAI in 2015, and went on to become its Chief Scientist. He is thought to be instrumental in helping create OpenAI's breakthrough product, ChatGPT, and is still regarded as one of the foremost AI researchers in the

