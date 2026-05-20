Google gives Search a major AI upgrade with Search Agents and Personal Intelligence

At Google I/O 2026, the Mountain View tech giant announced several Artificial Intelligence-backed upgrades for Search with new agentic AI capabilities across the experience. From the intelligent Search box to Search Agent, Google calls it “the biggest upgrade” in over 25 years. With the overhaul, users can explore a refined search experience with a mix of text, images, videos, files, and even information from Chrome tabs. Here’s what’s new in Search.

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Google brings AI Search upgrades

Firstly, Google is bringing Gemini 3.5 Flash capabilities to Search and AI Mode as a default AI model. In addition, the model will also power the new intelligent Search box that allows users to enter longer and more detailed queries instead of just short keywords. The feature is designed to understand user intent while providing AI-powered suggestions to complete ideas, follow-up questions, and actions.

In addition, users can search using text, images, files, videos or Chrome tabs as a query, offering a multi-modal support. Google also adds the ability to ask follow-up questions right from an AI Overview

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Search agents

With Search Agents, Google says users can “create, customise, and manage multiple AI agents for your many tasks, right in Search.” In the blog post, Google highlighted that its Information agents continuously monitor the web to follow trending topics and provide live updates by collecting data from blogs, news sites, social platforms, and other online sources.

Must read: Google I/O 2026: Google announces Gemini 3.5 models and Gemini Spark AI agent

The agent can also provide users with finance data, shopping information, and sports updates based on their set objectives. The AI agent can actively work on a task for you instead of just answering questions.

Search Agent will be rolled out to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers this summer.

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Personal Intelligence and agentic coding in Search

Google is bringing Personal Intelligence to AI Mode that will connect data from apps like Gmail and Google Photos, and soon Google Calendar, to provide contextual responses. This feature will be rolled out to more than 200 countries across 98 languages.

In addition, Google is also bringing Antigravity and the agentic coding capabilities of Gemini 3.5 Flash right into Search, that help user build custom fitness trackers, custom dashboards or trackers, and more.