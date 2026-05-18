Your flagship Android may not support Google’s Gemini Intelligence: Here’s why

On May 12, Google unveiled Gemini Intelligence for the Android 17 update, bringing smart and agentic AI capabilities to smartphones. While it promises intuitive AI-powered features across the Android experience, Google Gemini Intelligence may not be supported on all premium Android smartphones due to its demanding hardware requirements.

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As per reports, Gemini Intelligence may not even support phones like the Google Pixel 9 series and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 models. Here are the specification requirements we can expect for Google’s new Android AI upgrade.

Must read: Google introduces ‘Gemini Intelligence’ for Android with app automation, auto fill, and more features

Gemini Intelligence specification requirement

Google noted in a footnote on its Gemini Intelligence page that the feature demands“most advanced capabilities and spec requirements.” It suggests that the feature will integrate AI Core and Nano v3 or greater models, and may offer advanced media performance with features like spatial audio, low light, HDR gaming, and more.

Now, to support advanced performance, Gemini Intelligence will demand 12GB+ RAM and a flagship chip. Additionally, the device is required to support a minimum of five Android version upgrades, six years of quarterly security updates, and certain quality benchmarks tied to stability and performance.

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Must read: Android 17 features revealed: What Google Pixel and Android users can expect

Since Google has outlined which Android devices support Nano v3 on a developer webpage, we can speculate that Gemini Intelligence could only come to the latest devices like the Pixel 10 series, Oppo Find X9 series, Vivo X300 series and Galaxy S26 series. Therefore, even if last year’s flagship may get Android 17, but they might not come with the Gemini Intelligence feature.

However, the webpage highlights support for an API, a software interface developers use to access AI features rather than support for the full Nano v3 AI model directly. Therefore, older flagship phones may still get at least some Gemini AI features, even if they don’t meet all the requirements for full Nano v3 support.

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Despite the limitation, Google has confirmed that Gemini Intelligence will first be introduced to Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices later this year. Therefore, we can expect the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to launch with Android 17 features.

