Google redesigns the Gemini app and brings new agentic AI tools: Here’s what’s new

At Google I/O 2026, the Mountain View tech giant revealed that its Gemini app user base has grown 7x over the past year. The AI chatbot app now has more than 900 million people across 230 countries and more than 70 languages, making it one of the most popular AI apps globally. Now, as Google enters its “Agentic era,” the company brings some critical changes to the Gemini app, starting with a redesigned user interface and the Gemini Spark integration. Know what’s new.

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Google Gemini app: What’s new

Upgraded performance: Firstly, the Gemini app will be powered by Google’s new Gemini 3.5 Flash AI model, bringing faster and more powerful AI capabilities. The company says that the model “combines frontier intelligence with lightning-fast action.”

Neural Expressive design: Google has redesigned the entire Gemini experience with “Neural Expressive design,” which consists of smooth animations, vibrant colours, new typography and haptic feedback.

Google has also redesigned the microphone experience to support longer, uninterrupted voice interactions. The company has also integrated the Gemini Live experience directly into the app, allowing users to seamlessly switch between text and voice conversations.

Gemini responses will now include interactive timelines, narrated videos, dynamic graphics, and imagery to make information easy to understand.

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Gemini Omni: Google also brings its new AI video generation model, Gemini Omni, inside the Gemini app, allowing users to generate and create high-quality video using text, images and video inputs. Read here to know more about Gemini Omni.

The model will be rolling out to Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers worldwide.

Daily Brief: This is a new AI agent inside the Gemini app that will provide users with a personalised morning summary to start their day. Gemini works across connected apps in the background to gather and organise relevant information such as schedules, updates, reminders, news, emails, or tasks into a single digest. However, the feature is currently rolling out in the US.

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Gemini Spark: Lastly, Google also brings Gemini Spark, its 24/7 personal AI agent, into the Gemini app that connects all workspace tools, including Gmail, Docs, Slides and others to run directed workflow and tasks on the user’s behalf. Read more about how it works here.

