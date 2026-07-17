Rare global appeal by 200+ experts: AI's biggest disruption may be the workforce itself

More than 200 economists, AI researchers and technology leaders — including 16 Nobel Prize winners — have issued a rare joint warning that artificial intelligence could reshape the job market faster than governments can respond.

Rather than calling for a slowdown in AI development, in the open letter, coordinated by Stanford University's Digital Economy Lab, they are urging policymakers to prepare for a future where millions of workers could be displaced, wages disrupted and inequality widened unless action begins now.

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Why are economists sounding the alarm?

The signatories argue that AI is unlike previous technological revolutions because of its unprecedented speed. While innovations such as electricity, computers and the internet took decades to transform industries, advanced AI systems are evolving in just a few years.

According to the letter, AI has the potential to dramatically improve productivity, raise living standards and unlock new scientific breakthroughs. But without adequate safeguards, those gains could come alongside large-scale job displacement, widening inequality and economic instability.

The appeal has drawn support from prominent economists, Nobel laureates and technology leaders, highlighting an unusually broad consensus that governments need to prepare now rather than respond after disruption begins.

What exactly does the letter say?

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The statement is remarkably brief — just 88 words — but carries a stark message.

It says AI could transform the economy "at an unprecedented pace and scale" and calls on economists, policymakers and technology leaders to better understand its implications. The signatories stress that institutions, incentives and public policy must evolve alongside the technology to ensure AI complements rather than replaces human workers wherever possible.

Why now?

The warning comes amid increasingly aggressive forecasts from AI industry leaders.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has previously predicted that AI could eliminate as much as half of entry-level white-collar jobs within five years if adoption accelerates. Other executives have also acknowledged that routine office work, customer service, programming, legal research and administrative roles are becoming increasingly automatable.

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At the same time, companies across industries are rapidly deploying generative AI tools to improve efficiency, automate repetitive work and reduce costs.

Is there agreement that AI will destroy jobs?

Not entirely. Many economists believe AI will replace certain tasks rather than entire occupations, creating new types of work even as older roles disappear. Historical technological revolutions — from mechanisation to computers — eventually created more jobs than they eliminated, although transitions were often painful.

Some researchers argue today's demographic trends, including ageing populations and shrinking workforces in many advanced economies, may actually increase demand for AI rather than create mass unemployment. Others expect AI to boost productivity while reshaping jobs instead of eliminating them outright.

Still, the signatories maintain that uncertainty itself is a reason to prepare early rather than wait for definitive evidence.

What policies are experts calling for?

While the letter does not prescribe specific reforms, economists broadly argue governments should begin planning for:

Large-scale worker reskilling and lifelong learning programmes.

Updated labour market policies for AI-driven industries.

Research into AI's effects on wages, productivity and employment.

Institutions that ensure productivity gains are shared broadly rather than concentrated among a small number of firms. Regulatory frameworks that encourage AI to augment human workers instead of replacing them wherever feasible.