Google introduces ‘Gemini Intelligence’ for Android with app automation, auto fill, and more features

Google, on May 12, hosted The Android Show I/O Edition 2026 to unveil upgrades coming to next-generation Android software. During the show, the company announced “Gemini Intelligence”, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features that can handle multi-step actions like booking, searching, summarising, or organising information.

It can also create personalised widgets based on user behaviour, and reduces everyday friction, meaning fewer taps, less manual work, and smoother interactions. Gemini Intelligence will start to roll out on the Samsung Galaxy S26 series and the Google Pixel 10 lineup later in 2026. Google also plans to expand these AI capabilities across Android-based platforms, including Wear OS smartwatches, Android Auto for cars, Android-powered smart glasses, and Android laptops.

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Gemini Intelligence: Features and capabilities

Google’s new Gemini Intelligence upgrades transform the operating system to Intelligent system by bringing AI-powered tools and agentic capabilities to your smartphone. One of the core highlights of the feature is “cross-app task automation” across third-party applications.

Gemini can now act like a personal assistant that carries out actions for the user. For example, it can book a fitness class, search through Gmail for a course syllabus, add books to an online shopping cart, or create a grocery delivery order using information from a notes app.

It can also understand visual input. For instance, if a user shows Gemini a travel brochure image and asks it to find a similar tour on Expedia for six people, the AI can search for matching options in the background and update the user through notifications.

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In another upgrade, Gemini can now fill out complex forms autonomously by collecting relevant information from users' connected apps. The Google Gboard gets a “Rambler” feature to refine voice typing by turning casual, messy speech into cleaner written text. If a user speaks naturally with pauses, filler words like “um” or “uh,” repeated phrases, or unfinished thoughts, Rambler can automatically rewrite it into a more polished and concise message.

Furthermore, Google Intelligence will allow users to generate custom home screen widgets simply by describing what they want in natural language. With the “Create My Widget” feature, users can type requests such as “Suggest three high-protein meal prep recipes every week” or

“Show only wind speed and rain,” using Gemini AI, the system then automatically creates a working widget that can be resized and placed on the home screen.

