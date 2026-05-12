Google announced a new category of laptops called “Googlebooks” built for the Gemini era. These new laptop lineups bring together the Android ecosystem, ChromeOS, and the power of Google’s flagship AI models. Google said that its “designed to work seamlessly with the devices in your life and powered by premium hardware.” The company also highlighted that Googlebooks can transform how we use the laptop in the AI era. Here’s everything you need to know about the Googlebooks.

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Googlebooks laptops: What does it offer?

Google today teased the first look and experience of the new “Googlebooks” laptop that is “designed from the ground up for Gemini Intelligence, to deliver personal and proactive help when and where you need it.”

With the Googlebook, the tech giant revamps the traditional cursor with “Magic Pointer,” which is built by the Google DeepMind team. With the new pointer, Gemini can recognise the context and suggest relevant actions instantly just by a simple hovering on the screen.

For example, hovering over a date in an email to quickly schedule a meeting, or selecting two images, such as a photo of your living room and a picture of a couch, so the AI can generate a preview showing how the couch might look in that space.

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The laptop will also consist of the new Create your Widget feature, which was announced for Android to create custom-made home screen widgets.

Android ecosystem to Googlebooks

With the Android ecosystem coming to Googlebooks, users will be able to use apps directly from an Android phone without downloads. Google said, “You can tap a phone app, get that order out quickly and get back to it. Or if you get a reminder for your daily Duolingo language lesson.”

The laptop will also include a Quick Acces feature that will allow you to directly browse and share files from Android to the laptop's file browser, without any tedious file sharing process.

For the hardware front, Google has partnered with Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo to develop the first generation of Googlebooks laptops. The company says that Googlebooks will come in multiple designs, sizes, and form factors. The laptops will focus on premium build quality and materials, along with a distinctive design feature called the “glowbar.”

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Google called the glowbar “functional and beautiful,” which hints that it may not be just a visual feature but could offer indications such as notifications, AI interaction cues, or others.

