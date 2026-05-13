Google upgrades Android Auto with Gemini features, video apps, and smarter features

On May 12, Google announced major Android Auto upgrades with support for video apps and new Gemini-powered features. Google at the Android Show revealed that the Auto OS will get “new experience, premium entertainment and a more helpful Gemini,” across compatible cars.

Alongside the new features, Google has also revamped the Android Auto interface with its Material 3 Expressive design, introducing more expressive typography, smoother animations, and wallpapers for a modern look and feel. Here’s what next-generation Android Auto will get:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Must read: Android 17 features revealed: What Google Pixel and Android users can expect

What’s new in Android Auto

New entertainment features: Google introduced video app support for Android Auto, allowing you to watch videos on apps like YouTube. It will offer 60fps full HD video quality, and the feature will be rolled out later this year.

You will be able to watch videos on Android Auto only when the car is parked. Once it shifts from “park” to “drive,” the video will automatically switch to “audio-only” mode.

The tech giant further highlighted that the feature will be available on vehicles from BMW, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Škoda, Tata and Volvo.

Must read: Google showcased Googlebooks: AI-first laptops that combines Gemini, Android and ChromeOS

Advertisement

Alongside video app support, Android Auto will also support media apps like Spotify and YouTube Music. It claims to offer immersive and spatial sound with Dolby Atmos.

Gemini Intelligence: Later this year, Android Auto will also be powered by Gemini Intelligence, which understands user context and handles tasks on your behalf. Google showcased Magic Cue, a feature that can instantly send addresses from message notifications, while Gemini voice controls will also let users perform actions like ordering food from delivery apps.

Must read: Google introduces ‘Gemini Intelligence’ for Android with app automation, auto fill, and more features

Google Maps gets Immersive Navigation: With Android Auto, Google showcased the Immersive Navigation feature with an edge-to-edge maps design, giving a refined look and greater viewing space. In addition, vehicles with “Google built-in” will get live lane guidance, giving more accurate lane-by-lane driving instructions in real time. This feature uses the car’s front-facing camera to understand road conditions and help drivers stay in the correct lane during navigation.