Black Shark 3, Black Shark 3 Pro gaming phones launched with 5G, 90Hz OLED displays and more

Gaming phone maker, Black Shark, has launched two new smartphones, the Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro. These are the third generation smartphones from the company, and first with 5G radios embedded in them.

The company has revealed that the phones will first be made available in China and will later make way to other countries. The two phones come with slightly differing specs, but both promise extreme performance to gamers.

Black Shark 3 Pro and Black Shark 3

Among the most important highlights of the Black Shark 3 Pro is its massive display that's bigger than the one found on the Black Shark 3. The Black Shark 3 Pro gets a massive 7.1-inch QHD+ OLED panel that comes running at 90Hz. The display is also said to the world's fastest 270Hz touch response rate as well.

Under the hood, there's a Snapdragon 865 chipset with a 5G modem. This has been paired with either 8 or 12GB of RAM. However, the company has chosen to add LPDDR5 memory only on the 12GB chip, with the 8GB coming with LPDDR4X. For storage, there's only a 256GB variant.

The phone has been announced to come with a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and an ultra-wide-angle unit with a 12-megapixel lens with the third camera is a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The selfie camera is 20-megapixel.

The battery on the device is a 5,000mAh pack and comes with support for blazing-fast 65W charging. The company claims the 65W fast charger can juice the phone up to the brim in just 38 minutes. The Pro model of the device also comes with new pop-up triggers that replace the physical pop-up buttons found on the previous Black Shark smartphone. The company even claims the pop-up mechanism is quite strong and can last 300,000 pop-ups without any issues.

The Black Shark 3, on the other hand, comes with a 6.67-inch screen capable of FHD+ resolutions. There are no pop-up triggers and the battery on the device is also smaller at 4,720mAH. The phone is available in 8GB/128GB, 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB storage and RAM variants.

Black Shark 3, Black Shark 3 Pro price

The basic variant is available in three colours, Lightning Black, Armor Gray, and Star Silver with the Black Shark 3 Pro being made available in Phantom Black and Armor Gray. The phone will go on sale starting March 6.

As for the price, the Black Shark 3 will start at CNY 3,499 for the 8GB/128GB model while the Black Shark 3 Pro's has been announced to start retail at CNY 4,699 ($675) for the base 8GB/256GB configuration. The Pro variant will be available for purchase starting March 17.