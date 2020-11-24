BSNL customers can activate Vi roaming network in Delhi and NCR, here is how

Highlights Since BSNL network is not available in Delhi, users can opt for roaming services from Vi by sending ACT ROAM to 53333.

Customers have to further manually select Vi or MTNL networks after SMS activation.

BSNL recently announced that all future mobile handsets released by handset manufactures will support BSNL 4G VoLTE services by default.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is reportedly in talks with Vodafone India that was freshly rebranded as Vi for Intra Circle 4G Roaming (ICR) pacts. Vi, in exchange, has reportedly demanded 10,000 kilometers of fibre connectivity. As of now, the telco is focussing on two circles especially Rajasthan. Gradually, nation-wide arrangements for the ICR pacts will be brought about in a similar manner, according to reports.

Currently, BSNL customers can activate Vi roaming in Delhi NCR region by sending an activation SMS through their cell phone. Since BSNL network is not available in Delhi, users can opt for roaming services from Vi by sending ACT ROAM to 53333. Customers have to further manually select Vi or MTNL networks after SMS activation, Kerala Telecom noted. Further, all roaming calls are charged under Vi Roaming when the customer gives confirmation.

Incoming roaming voice calls are priced at 45 paise per minute for both postpaid and prepaid users. Outgoing roaming voice calls cost 80 paise per minute whereas STD outgoing calls cost Rs 1.15 per minute. Local SMS will cost 25 paise per minute whereas STD SMS will cost 38 paise per minute.

BSNL customers should further note that data STVs will not be available under the Vi roaming network. Data charges for inter circle roaming with Vi for a BSNL customer is 25 paise per 10KB. No data STV or add-on will work for BSNL postpaid mobile customer roaming in Delhi.

BSNL is planning to provide its mobile and landline services to users in Delhi and Mumbai. The telco hopes to generate revenue from the customers of metro cities as it could begin services from January 1. The details of the tariff are not clear at the moment but subscription and recharge plans could likely end up being the same as what MTNL charges right now.

BSNL has also announced that all future mobile handsets released by handset manufactures will support BSNL 4G VoLTE services by default. As per reports, all major mobile handset manufacturers assured that they will include binaries to support BSNL 4G VoLTE services in their future models. Handsets from Samsung, Xiaomi (Mi), One Plus, VIVO, Motorola, OPPO, Lenovo, ASUS, Realme, Huawei, Honor, LG etc will be backed by BSNL's 4G VoLTE.



