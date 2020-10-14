Canon EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera launched in India at Rs 58,995

Highlights Canon EOS M50 Mark II is company's latest mirrorless camera.

Canon unveiled the EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera in India for both photo takers and filmmakers. Canon EOS M50 Mark II is the successor of the EOS M50 that was launched in 2018. According to Canon, the EOS M50 Mark II includes "many of the beloved features of its predecessor" while adding a few more to enhance its usability.

The latest EOS M50 Mark II camera model brings improvements for users such as vertical video shooting support and webcam capability. Canon EOS M50 Mark II aims at digital content creators with its YouTube Livestream support. Camera users also get an LCD panel that adds tap video record button and movie self-timer for better vlogging experience.

Canon EOS M50 Mark II features a 24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor and DIGIC 8 image processor which are similar to the camera's predecessor. There's an ISO scale of 100-25600 which is expandable up to 51200 in the latest Canon camera. The M50 Mark II includes improved eye-detection AF which helps detect and focus on a subject's eye even when the person is at a distance. The eye-detection AF is available with both Servo AF when shooting still images and Movie Servo AF when shooting video.

As for video-specs, the EOS M50 Mark II can record 4K video up to 24fps and does so to a single UHS-1 SD card. You cannot record 4K at 30 fps using the Canon's latest mirrorless camera.

Canon EOS M50 Mark II is available for a price of Rs 58,995 and will be up for grabs from December, 2020.