Coronavirus impact: Here's the list of tech events that were cancelled

Highlights MWC 2020 was cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

Facebook cancelled its F8 developers conference

Google too its cancelled developers conference

The deadly coronavirus that originated from China's Wuhan claimed over three thousand lives and over 80,270 people are infected. China has seen maximum deaths due to the pandemic but now the disease is travelling around the world rapidly and it is indeed an alarming situation to be in. Coronavirus has not only claimed lives but also hampered the businesses of some of the biggest companies. Some of the biggest tech events were also cancelled in the wake of the COVID 19 and several tech giants had restricted employee travel owing to the threat.

Many smartphone brands were forced to halt their on-ground launch in various countries including India.

So in this article, we would focus on some of the major events that got cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mobile World Congress 2020

One of the first events to bear the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak was the Mobile World Congress 2020, which was supposed to take place in Spain's Barcelona on February 27. The GSMA took the decision after several tech companies like Amazon, Sony, LG, Ericsson, Nokia, Vivo, Intel, Facebook and others pulled out of the event. All the core brands cited a major health risk as a reason for their withdrawal from the conference. However, companies like Xiaomi and Realme were the only companies that didn't withdraw from the event.

Facebook F8 developers' conference

Facebook had called off the annual F8 developers' conference due to the coronavirus outbreak. They had cancelled in-person component which was supposed to take place on May 5 and 6 in San Jose, California. "Given the growing concerns around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 2020. F8 is an incredibly important event for Facebook and it's one of our favourite ways to celebrate all of you from around the world -- but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on. We explored other ways to keep the in-person part of F8, but it's important to us to host an inclusive event and it didn't feel right to have F8 without our international developers in attendance," Facebook had written in a blog.

Google I/O developer conference

Google called off its developers conference as a precautionary move to keep its visitors safe from the coronavirus. It was one of the major events by Google and the tech giants had plans to announce some of its products in the event.