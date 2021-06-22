Cyberpunk 2077 is back on PlayStation Store, but PS4 users are warned not to download it

Highlights Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PlayStation Store for downloads.

The game has been optimised for PS4 and PS5.

A next-gen stable update for the PS4 versions will be rolled out later this year.

More than six months after it was taken down for countless glitches, Cyberpunk 2077 is now back on PlayStation Store. The game has been listed on the app store and is available for players to download.

The return was confirmed with a recent tweet. The game's official Twitter account announced that Cyberpunk2077 is now back on the PlayStation Store, though there is a sort of warning attached to the announcement.

The developers of the game suggest only the owners of PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5 download it. They state that the game is not yet stable across all platforms and that performance issues might still be experienced for the PS4 version of the game.

The update mentions that the team is working towards releasing a stable update for all platforms. Meanwhile, it suggests that the PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of the game "will provide the best experience on PlayStation."

As for when we can expect a stable update for the PS4, the tweet mentions that a free next-gen upgrade will be available in the second half of 2021 "for all owners of the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077."

While the developers admit that the performance issues persist, Sony warns its users of the same in its listing of the game. It urges PS4 users to not download the game, stating, "Purchase for use on PS4 systems is not recommended."

Cyberpunk 2077 originally debuted amid a lot of hype in December last year. The hype followed the years of development spent on the game, plus the marketing stunts that the developers managed to pull. One such was to introduce Keanu Reeves as a character within the game, leaving his fan base vying for a look at the action hero in a digital avatar.

Its launch, however, was plagued with numerous glitches and technical problems experienced across all gaming platforms. Following the complaints from the users, Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 down from its app store within a week of its launch.

The marred launch had a huge effect on CD Projekt Red's market value at the time. The company, since then, has been working to fix the issues and reintroduce the games to the PlayStation owners. Though even after months of work post-launch, the game is not yet ready for all to play.