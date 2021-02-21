Digilocker app: Applying for Passport services made simpler and paperless

Highlights Applicants will no longer be required to carry the original documents.

The Digilocker integration makes it easy to apply for passport and submitting the documents.

Around 7 crore passports have been issued through Passport Seva project.

Applying for passport has been made easier with an initiative of the central government under which citizens will be able to use the DigiLocker platform to furnish the required documents.

Speaking at the launch event on February 19th, the Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said that the Passport Seva Programme has brought in huge transformation towards the delivery of passport services in the country.

"With the launch of this new scheme, applicants applying for passport services can provide link to their specific documents uploaded in the DigiLocker. This would enable citizens to submit various documents required for Passport Services through DigiLocker in a paperless mode. They are not required to carry the original documents," the MEA said in a statement.

"In the upcoming Passport Seva Programme V2.0, the use of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Chat-Bot, Analytics, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), etc. will help ease the citizen experience and expeditious service delivery," the ministry added.

"We are working on the idea of a passport to be included as one of the documents in DigiLocker. Moving forward, I am confident that this will help the citizens to retrieve the passport whenever required," Muraleedharan said.

DigiLocker is a platform for issuance and verification of documents/ certificates in a digital way, thus eliminating the use of physical documents. "Once passports are also uploaded in DigiLocker, details would be easily accessible to authorized users from any location, which would be useful especially in case of loss of passport," the ministry further added.

Realising the importance of Digital India, Muraleedharan said, "I welcome all the citizens to use the DigiLocker facility and make the passport application process paperless."

For the ease of people the government has integrated 150 Indian missions and posts in foreign countries into the Passport Seva Project. Around 7 crore passports have been issued through Passport Seva project.