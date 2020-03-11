Exclusive: Vivo V19 to launch in India with Dual i-view display

Highlights Vivo V19 in India will come with dual cameras at the front

The V19 will be the successor to V17 from last year

The phone is also tipped to bring quad cameras at the back

Chinese phone maker Vivo recently teased the V19 smartphone for launch in Malaysia, with the phone being shown to sport slightly different features than the phone launched in Indonesia. And now, we at India Today Tech have learned from our sources that it will indeed be the version teased for Malaysia that will later be launched in India too.

Our sources have confirmed that the phone will sport two selfie cameras housed on what the company is calling a Dual i-view display. Considering it is going to be the same version already teased for launch in Malaysia, the V19 is expected to go big with its selfie camera performance and is teased to change the way you see the night.

Change the way you see at night. It's coming.#V19pic.twitter.com/vLE718CZE3 Vivo Malaysia (@vivo_malaysia) March 9, 2020

Apart from this, there isn't much known about the device. However, the phone is expected to be 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display and hide beneath it a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which may be expandable using a MicroSD card. For software, the phone is expected to run the latest Android 10-based FunTouch OS out of the box.

The cameras will be a big highlight of the device, with the Vivo V19 is tipped to feature quad cameras at the back and two cameras at the front. While at the back, this arrangement will see the primary lens 64 megapixel one with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens sat next to it.

The set-up will also feature a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The resolution of the front camera is unknown, however, previous reports have suggested the set-up could house two 32-megapixel lenses.

The whole set-up is tipped to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery, which will come with fast charging. Other than this, there isn't information available about the device yet. However, we expect that to change in the coming days as we head closer to the launch of the device. So follow this space for the latest updates.