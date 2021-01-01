FarmVille on Facebook discontinued after 11 years as Adobe shuts down Flash player

Highlights The original FarmVille game was playable until December 31, 2020, and now it has been completely turned off.

FarmVille was a free-to-play game that let users spend real money to get certain crops or accelerate progress for their fields.

FarmVille fans will still be able to play its follow-ups -- FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape and the upcoming worldwide launch of FarmVille 3 on mobile.

FarmVille, the farming-simulation game famous among Facebook users, has been discontinued 11 years after it was first launched in 2009. Back in September, game creator, Zynga had announced the official closure of the original FarmVille game on Facebook. The move came after software company Adobe announced that it will stop distributing Flash Player for web browsers as a result of which Facebook will stop supporting Flash games on the platform.

Adobe, which had launched the Flash player back in 1996 has now pulled the plug on its Flash Player resulting in the closure of Farmville.

"Adobe will stop distributing and updating Flash Player for all web browsers, and Facebook will stop supporting Flash games on the platform completely after December 31st, 2020. FarmVille will therefore be directly affected as a result of this," Zynga had noted in a statement.

Zynga had stopped the in-app purchases for the game on November 17, 2020, after which the game's payment system was completely turned off.

Zynga's co-founder and former CEO Mark Pincus shared the story of why the game was created and played an important role in the evolution of gaming on Twitter. "The real innovation of FarmVille was in making games accessible to busy adults, giving them a place to invest and express themselves and be seen by people in their lives as creative. People thought of FarmVille as a sort of Etch-a-Sketch. It was the first game at scale that leveraged big data, and almost everything inside the game was tested and optimized. FarmVille became a training ground for a generation of entrepreneurs and product managers." Pincus wrote.

Pincus further noted, "FarmVille demonstrated that a game could be a living, always-on service that could deliver daily surprise and delight, similar to a favorite TV series. Games could also connect groups of people and bring them closer together."



