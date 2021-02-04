FAU-G goes global, now available for download worldwide

Highlights FAU-G is now available for download worldwide.

The game was launched in January 26, 2021.

The game has received mixed response.

Days after the India launch, homegrown FAU-G has gone global and is now available for download worldwide. Developed by Bangalore-based nCore Games, FAU-G was launched in India on January 26, 2021. The game was only released for Android devices and can be downloaded through Google Play Store. Leading up to the launch, there was no word on the iOS version of the game or global availability.

However, the developer has now announced that the game is available worldwide. "FAU-G goes global #1 Free game FAU-G, proudly made in India, is now available worldwide," the tweet read.

The game was announced in India days after PUBG was banned by the government. It received mix response on launch and has been the top free game on the Google Play Store. For now, FAU-G offers a single-person campaign mode, based on the feud between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley. The game tracks the journey of an Indian soldier who is separated from his team and is in search for them.

"Join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory. Come face-to-face with India's enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil. Fight for survival against the unforgiving terrain and the implacable enemy," reads the game description.

The game was first announced by Akshay Kumar in September 2020, post PUB-G ban. Before launch, FAU-G was touted as a 'Made in India' alternative to games released by Tencent, Activision, etc. However, it is yet to release a battle royale mode which made PUBG and Call of Duty: Mobile popular.

Lately, the ratings of the game have gone down to 3.2 stars after negative reviews from PUBG players and mixed response from others. Several mobile phone gamers have taken it to the Google Play Store to complain that the new game is not at par with PUBG. Some users even pointed out that while the graphics of the game are still fine, the mechanics need a lot of improvement. For now, the game is available in only one campaign mode and doesn't allow users to do much with the character apart from moving in a straight line and beating enemies.