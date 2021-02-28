Gionee Max Pro set to launch in India, reveals Flipkart listing

Highlights The Gionee Max Pro will be launched on 1st March 2021 in India.

The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Gionee Max Pro is the successor to the Gionee Max that was launched last August.

The popular Chinese smartphone brand Gionee is launching a new smartphone in India soon, Gionee Max Pro. It will be launched tomorrow i.e. 01st March 2021.

The Gionee Max Pro is listed on Flipkart and a dedicated microsite on Flipkart reveals some of the key specifications of the latest smartphone by Gionee. The device will be fitted with a 6.52-inch HD+ display, 3GB RAM and will offer 32GB of internal storage along with a large 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone will also have extremely slim bezels on the sides and a thick chin. It will be available online exclusively via Flipkart.

The Gionee Max Pro has a 13MP primary camera and a secondary Bokeh lens. There is also a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The Max Pro measures 148 x 70.9 x 10.75 mm and weighs merely 185 grams. There is no fingerprint sensor for security, so users will have to rely on face unlock instead. Connectivity options could include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm AUX port.

The Gionee Max Pro is priced at Rs 5,999 with a 2GB RAM variant and 32GB internal storage. If you are looking for a budget smartphone with an especially strong battery backup, you should keep an eye on the Gionee Pro Max.