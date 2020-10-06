Gmail gets a new logo, mail envelope gone

Highlights Google has updated its Gmail logo which was a white-and-red envelope.

If you use Gmail to exchange all your daily mails, you would have noticed its logo which is like an envelope in white with borders covered in red. Google has replaced it with something more colourful that goes well with other Google Products.

The new Gmail logo is now a letter M made of four colours: blue, red, green, and a pop of yellow. This is the very quad colour combination used for all the other logos of Google platforms including Chrome, Google Maps, Google Photos, Play Store and more.

For the new Gmail logo, the letter M's first line is coloured in blue, the divot in the centre is filled with red, and the second line is made of green. But as mentioned earlier, users will also see a bit of yellow at the right shoulder of letter M.

Google has also updated its Calendar, Docs, Meet, and Sheets logos to match the new Gmail design. The new logos are one part of a bigger remould of Google's G Suite software, which is now Google Workspace.

Google Workspace has been introduced to unify Google's workplace productivity tools such as Gmail, Meet and Chat. The new Workspace aligns software suite to cope up with remote work challenges. "Google Workspace gives people a familiar, fully integrated user experience that helps everyone succeed in this new reality whether you're in an office, working from home, on the frontlines, or engaging with customers," notes Google blog post.

The post further reads, "In the coming months we'll also be bringing this new experience to consumers to help them do things like set up a neighborhood group, manage a family budget, or plan a celebration using integrated tools like Gmail, Chat, Meet, Docs, and Tasks."