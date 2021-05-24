Google Pixel 6: Specs, features, cameras, new design, India price, and everything we know so far

Highlights Pixel 6 may launch in September this year.

It is supposed to get a design refresh.

Google is also working on an in-house chipset for Pixel 6.

Google Pixel 6 is turning out to be one of the hottest smartphone releases in 2021. There's a lot of news popping up around the upcoming Pixel flagship. While time will tell if whatever we've heard or seen is true, it is pretty certain that Google is up to something big on the upcoming Pixel 6.

Google has constantly been experimenting with the design of Pixel Smartphones, and the same is expected for this year too. It has also been discovered that the software giant is working on an in-house chipset for the Pixel 6. Not to miss, the Pixel 6 is also hinted to bring an upgraded camera setup.

Google's annual developer conference came to an end a few days ago without any hardware announcements. So it's easy to assume the upcoming Pixel smartphones will arrive at the end of this year. A couple of speakers during the Google IO hinted at the same.

Now that the launch of Pixel 6 is on-cards we decided to detail everything we know so far about this smartphone.

Pixel 6 specs and features

--The upcoming Pixel 6 has already seen a plethora of leaks that hint towards a noticeable design change. If that was not enough, 91mobiles has released fresh new renders in collaboration with Onleaks. These renders are akin to the previous Pixel 6 renders that surfaced online.

Photo Credit- 91mobiles and Onleaks, Pixel 6 render

--The new leak claims that these CAD renders provide a more detailed representation of the Pixel 6. From what we have seen, the device appears to have an elevated camera strip that runs through the width of the smartphone. Also, the device gets a dual-tone finish on the rear and no capacitive fingerprint reader. Whereas it can be seen featuring a centred punch-hole display on the front. The bezels have also been substantially reduced, however, there's a noticeable bottom chin.

--A couple of months ago, 9to5Google discovered some interesting facts about the Pixel 5a and the Pixel 6. The report suggested that these devices will come with a smaller punch-hole camera. Besides this, it says that the front camera will be placed on the centre of the display, this is in line with the renders available now.

--91moibles also reveals that the Pixel 6 will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. Evidence about the inclusion of the same was also found in the Android DP 2 code, which makes us presume that the feature is coming to the Pixel 6.

Photo Credit- 91mobiles and Onleaks, Pixel 6 front render

--The same report also says that the Pixel 6 will sport a 6.4-inch flat display. Further, it will measure roughly 158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm (11.8mm including rear camera bump). Moreover, the device will feature dual-stereo speakers and a Type-C port. The renders do not showcase a 3.5mm jack, so it's unlikely that it will appear on the device.

--We have also learnt that the display on the Pixel 6 will ship with an AMOLED display. This will supposedly be a high refresh-rate display, as seen on most high-end Android smartphones. For your information, the Pixel 5 sports a 90Hz display, so Google may want to switch to a higher 120Hz display to keep up with the current trend.

--Another big change expected for the Pixel 6 is the addition of an in-house chipset. Google has received a lot of flak in the past for shipping its devices average hardware. We are hoping this chipset is the desired hardware change the Pixel smartphones have been yearning for long.

--Reports suggest that Samsung is developing this chipset codenamed Whitechapel. Further, the chipset is being referred to as 'GS101' with GS being the abbreviation of "Google Silicon". We have also learnt that it is an octa-core ARM CPU with two Cortex-A78 plus two Cortex-A76 and four Cortex-A55 cores. This will be coupled with ARM Mali GPU and be fabricated on Samsung's 5nm manufacturing process.

Photo Credit - 91mobiles and Oneleaks, A closer look at the Pixel 6 camera setup

--Now, coming to the most celebrated feature on the Pixel 6, the cameras. Courtesy to the recent leak, we know that the upcoming Pixel smartphone will feature a dual-camera setup on the rear with an additional third sensor next to the LED flash. While we do not have the specs of the camera setup, we can predict that it will get upgraded sensors considering that the Pixel smartphones have been long due for a camera hardware update.

--Apart from this, Google also revealed that it has also been working to improve computational software that powers its cameras. The brand showcased how it is collaborating with image experts to bring better results while capturing pictures of people with different skin tones. We believe that's only a small part of the software change that we learnt about, and the Pixel 6 will see plenty more improvements that will make its camera stand out.

--Finally, the Pixel 6 is expected to see battery improvements, and yes, the big Android 12 is also coming.

Pixel 6 launch date

Google announces its flagship Pixel devices during the September event that it holds every year. The current Pixel 5 arrived on September 30 last year, so we are expecting the Pixel 6 to arrive at the same time this year.

Also, it's unlikely that the smartphone will be launched in India. As Google previously said that Pixel 5a would only be available in the US and Japan. Now that the mid-range Pixel is not coming to India, there's barely any chance of Pixel 6's arrival. That being said, these are just early days, so nothing can be said for sure.

Google Pixel 6 India price

Currently, there's no information about the pricing of the Pixel 6. However, keeping the expected changes in mind, we expect the smartphone to be priced somewhere around Rs 55000 in India.