Huawei P40 series to launch on March 26, confirms new teaser

Highlights Huawei P40 series has been confirmed to launch on March 26

The series will feature two new smartphones

The Huawei P40 Pro could come with Kirin 990 chipset

Chinese phone maker, Huawei, is all set to launch its upcoming flagship series, the Huawei P40, on March 26. The company has confirmed this news by releasing a teaser and confirming the launch will take place on March 26 in Paris, France. However, unlike last year, this one would be an online-only event.

The announcement doesn't come as a surprise as over the last few weeks, a number of major phone makers have taken to hosting online events for their smartphones over the fears of Coronavirus.

While the new teaser reveals the launch date of the device, it gives away little else. However, it does reveal that the P40 series of phones will focus heavily on their photography skills. It gives us a first look at the camera set-up which the teaser shows will be housed on a bump on the back of the device.

For now, we know very little about the device. However, leaks in the past have revealed the Huawei P40 phones will come with the Kirin 990 chipset, although some of which will have 5G variant of the SoC.

Apart from this, the P40 Pro from the series is tipped to come with a 52-megapixel main camera sat next to a 40-megapixel cine shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 125 mm lens.

Earlier, we had also seen some leaked images reveal key information about the device, including the fact that the phone could come with a curved screen and a big punch-hole cut-out for the front-facing cameras.

In fact, the punch-hole shown in the images is exactly like what has been speculated for the device in the past, as there's space for two cameras. The other big revelation the leaked image makes is that the device will come with a curved display.

Another leaked hands-on video by Digital Trends revealed information about the design of the Huawei P40.

The video shows what the publication claims to be an early prototype of the phone with a glass body with a blue finish and a thick frame, which could be a hint at a big battery underneath. While not disclosing actual numbers, the report does go on to suggest that the battery could easily dwarf the one found on previous generation flagships such as Huawei P30 and Mate 30.