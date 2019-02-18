Images of LG's V50 ThinQ leaked online, here's all you need to know about the new 5G phone

The 5G networks might not be ready yet but companies like OnePlus, Samsung and now LG are lining up 5G smartphones. Recently images of LG's 5G ready smartphone V50 ThinQ were leaked and if rumours are to be believed then the company could showcase the phone on February 24 ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. The images of the LG V50 ThinQ were leaked on Twitter by serial leakster Evan Blass.

As per the leaked images, the LG V50 ThinQ has a glass body with curved edge-to-edge display. There is also a notch at the top that houses a dual-camera setup along with an earpiece. As far as the optics are concerned, LG V50 ThinQ comes with an LED flash and a triple camera setup which might include a wide-angle lens, telephoto lens, and ultra-wide lens. At the front, LG V50 has dual cameras for selfies, similar to V40 ThinQ. It could come with an 8-megapixel standard camera and 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Also, just like its predecessor, LG V50 ThinQ comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor placed directly under the rear camera. The company is staying away from the in-display sensor fad. However, the thing that is different this time is the presence of 5G logo at the back.

The LG V50 ThinQ could be powered a 4,000 mAh battery. V40 ThinQ had a 3,300 mAh battery under the hood.

Evan Blass also revealed the name of the carrier which is going to be Sprint in the US. Meanwhile, there is no information regarding the cost of the phone but it surely would cost more than any 4G LTE smartphone. Earlier, OnePlus CEO Peter Lau had said in January that the 5G phones could cost almost $300 more than the 4G LTE phones.

