Amazon Apple Fest: Get discounts on iPhone XR, iPhone X, MacBook Air, iPad Pro

Amazon India is holding 'Apple Fest' and is offering several deals and offers on the iPhone's, MacBook's, iPad's, and Apple Watch Series 3 models. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI options on Apple products. The sale kick-started on February 15 and will go on till February 21. During the Apple Fest, buyers can get a discount of Rs 16,000 on the purchase of iPhones, Rs 15,000 on MacBook models and Rs 4,000 on Apple earphones.

Let's take a look at some of the best deals available at Amazon India during the Apple Fest.

Apple iPhone XR: Buyers on the Amazon India site can get a discount of Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the Apple iPhone XR. The 64GB variant of the iPhone XR can now be bought for Rs 70,9000 instead of Rs 76,900. The 128GB variant of the device will be available for Rs 75,900 instead of Rs 81,900. In case you need more storage space, the 256GB model is available for Rs 85,900 instead of Rs 91,900.

Apple iPhone X: The most popular 64GB iPhone X model is available for Rs 74,999. Earlier the model was available for Rs 91,900. The 256GB model can be bought for Rs 87,999 instead of Rs 1,06,900.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus: The 64GB variant of Apple iPhone 8 Plus is available for Rs 66,999 instead of Rs 69,900. The 256GB variant of the device is available for Rs 79,999 instead of Rs 84,900 during the 'Apple Fest'.

Apple MacBook Air: Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air with 128GB of storage and Retina display is available for Rs 1,05,990 instead of Rs 1,14,900. The 256GB variant has received a price cut of Rs 10,000 and it is available for Rs 1,24,900.

Apple iPad Pro: The 10.5-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 64GB storage is available for Rs 47,752 instead of Rs 57,900. Meanwhile, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular) and 256GB space is available for Rs 74,100 instead of Rs 83,900.

Other Apple products like the Beats wireless headphones and Watch Series 3 have also got a discount and are now available for Rs 19,999 and Rs 25,999 respectively on Amazon India.

